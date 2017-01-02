Jurgen Klopp 'can't explain' Liverpool's draw at Sunderland

Media playback is not supported on this device Klopp 'can't explain' Liverpool result

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he "does not know exactly what I saw" in his side's 2-2 draw away to Sunderland.

Liverpool twice led against the Black Cats through Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane's goals, but were pegged back each time by Jermain Defoe's penalties.

"I'm not able to explain it. I don't know exactly what I saw," he said.

"We can play better football but I'm not sure if you can play better with that break."

Liverpool had less than 44 hours between the final whistle in their New Year's Eve win over Manchester City and kick-off at the Stadium of Light.

Klopp made just one change to his starting XI with Sturridge coming in for injured Jordan Henderson in a rejigged formation.

The German added that he had given his players the chance to opt out of the match if they were feeling too tired, but none took him up on the offer.

"I told the players if nobody wanted to play I would never speak about [it] and not tell anyone, but nobody came. That was a good thing," he added.

"I don't know how it feels when you have to do the things you have to do today."

Liverpool covered a total of 118.63km as a team, outrunning Sunderland who clocked up 115.89km.

That is in keeping with their performances over the rest of the festive period, during which they ran 116.87km in beating City and 118.94km in their 4-1 win over Stoke on 27 December.

'Maybe if I was German'

Sunderland's manager David Moyes suggested Klopp would have been widely praised had he, rather than Moyes, been responsible for the home side's tactics.

Moyes delighted with 'deserved' draw

Klopp described Sunderland as "the most defensive team I ever saw" after his side won the reverse fixture at Anfield 2-0 in November.

"Maybe if I was a German manager, you might praise that, actually," said Moyes

"If I had been German, you might have been saying, 'Great, you're doing something different.'"

Moyes claimed that Manchester United had moved away from "a tradition where they tended to pick British managers" after his 10-month reign at Old Trafford was followed by the appointment of Dutchman Louis van Gaal and then Portuguese Jose Mourinho.

Klopp hopeful on Sturridge injury

Sturridge had been an unused subsitute in the win over Manchester City last time out

Sturridge was forced off 10 minutes from full-time, but Klopp is hopeful that the striker, who has scored six goals in 14 club appearances this season, could be back sooner rather than later.

"He got a knock on his right ankle. I don't think it's too bad," said Klopp.

Sturridge has suffered a series of injuries since signing from Chelsea in January 2013, including hip and thigh problems.