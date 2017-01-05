Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao secured a first-leg advantage over Barcelona in their Copa del Rey last-16 tie despite finishing the match with nine men.
Two goals in three first-half minutes from Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams put the hosts in control against the 2016 champions.
Lionel Messi reduced the deficit from a free-kick after the break.
Messi also hit the post in stoppage time after both Raul Garcia and Ander Iturraspe had been shown red.
"We struggled at the start," admitted Barca boss Luis Enrique.
"In the second half we concentrated more on what we could control, our play, and I think we did enough to deserve more, even taking into account Athletic's numerical disadvantage."
Forwards Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar started the match despite only returning to training on Monday after the winter break.
This is the sixth time Barca and Athletic have been paired together in this competition in nine seasons, including three finals.
No side other than Real Madrid has eliminated Barca from the cup since 2008.
The return leg will be played at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, 11 January.
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
- 1Iraizoz Moreno
- 2Bóveda Altube
- 16Etxeita Gorritxategi
- 4Laporte
- 24Balenziaga Oruesagasti
- 6San José
- 8Iturraspe DerteanoBooked at 80mins
- 11WilliamsSubstituted forElustondo Urkolaat 84'minutes
- 22Raúl GarcíaBooked at 74mins
- 25Saborit TeixidorSubstituted forMuniain Goñiat 68'minutes
- 20AdurizBooked at 40minsSubstituted forEraso Goñiat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Elustondo Urkola
- 5Eraso Goñi
- 7Etxebarria Urkiaga
- 10Muniain Goñi
- 14Susaeta
- 17Rico Moreno
- 26Arrizabalaga Revuelta
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Sergi
- 3Piqué
- 23UmtitiBooked at 40minsSubstituted forAlcácerat 88'minutes
- 18AlbaBooked at 45mins
- 4RakiticSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 71'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 45mins
- 8IniestaBooked at 45mins
- 10Messi
- 9L Suárez
- 11Neymar
Substitutes
- 7Turan
- 12Rafinha
- 14Mascherano
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 25Masip
- Referee:
- David José Fernández Borbalán
- Attendance:
- 45,772
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away9