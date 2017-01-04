Real Madrid 3-0 Sevilla
-
- From the section European Football
Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 38 games with a 3-0 victory over Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 Copa del Rey tie at the Bernabeu.
Real - who have won 29 of those 38 matches - are one short of equalling a best-ever run by a La Liga team.
James Rodriguez scored twice as he made a rare start in the absence of the rested Cristiano Ronaldo.
Raphael Varne also headed home to put Real firmly in control with the second leg in Seville on 12 January.
It is a second leg which now appears a formality amid a hectic schedule that could see Real play 21 times in 11 weeks.
Madrid started a second consecutive home game without any of their first-choice front three with Karim Benzema on the substitutes' bench, Ronaldo rested and Gareth Bale sidelined with a long-term ankle injury.
Rodriguez had previously said he would consider his future in January after playing a minor role so far this season, but made the most of a rare start by scoring a spectacular long-range opener and adding his second from the penalty spot after Luca Modric was fouled by Mariano.
Real Sociedad also took a huge step towards the last eight with Willian Jose, Carlos Vela and Mikel Oyarzabal scoring in a 3-1 win over Villarreal.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 2CarvajalBooked at 42mins
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 12MarceloBooked at 42mins
- 19Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 10RodríguezSubstituted forDaniloat 79'minutes
- 21MorataSubstituted forMarianoat 83'minutes
- 20AsensioSubstituted forIscoat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 9Benzema
- 15Fábio Coentrão
- 18Mariano
- 22Isco
- 23Danilo
- 26Odegaard
Sevilla
- 1Rico
- 3Ferreira Filho
- 23Rami
- 24MercadoBooked at 43mins
- 18Escudero
- 15N'Zonzi
- 19de LimaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forSarabiaat 45'minutes
- 8IborraBooked at 24minsSubstituted forKranevitterat 59'minutes
- 10Nasri
- 20Machín PérezBooked at 83mins
- 11CorreaSubstituted forBen Yedderat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kranevitter
- 9Vietto
- 12Ben Yedder
- 14Kiyotake
- 17Sarabia
- 21Martín Pareja
- 25Sirigu
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away11