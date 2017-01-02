BBC Sport - Everton 3-0 Southampton: Koeman says Valencia helped change game
Valencia's pace changed game - Koeman
- From the section Football
Everton boss Ronald Koeman praises the impact of substitute Enner Valencia, who scored one goal and won a penalty in the Toffees' 3-0 victory over Southampton.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 3-0 Southampton
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
