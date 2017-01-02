BBC Sport - Bradley Lowery: Seriously ill youngster wins Match of the Day goal award
Five-year-old Bradley wins goal of the month
- From the section Football
Five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery, who is seriously ill with neuroblastoma, is named joint-winner of Match of the Day's Goal of the Month award after his penalty against Chelsea in December.
WATCH MORE: Terminally ill Bradley scores against Chelsea
