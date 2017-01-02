BBC Sport - West Ham 0-2 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho says tired team didn't 'sync'

Mourinho: Tired Man Utd didn't 'sync'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says his tired team did not "sync" during a 2-0 victory over 10-man West Ham United at London Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

