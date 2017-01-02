BBC Sport - Man City 2-1 Burnley: Pep Guardiola's awkward post-match interview
'You're the journalist, not me.' Watch Guardiola's awkward interview
- From the section Football
A tetchy Pep Guardiola engages in an awkward post-match interview with BBC Sport's Damian Johnson after Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 2-1 Burnley
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
