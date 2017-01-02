BBC Sport - Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester: Aitor Karanka says Boro were better team
Boro were better than Leicester - Karanka
- From the section Football
Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka believes his side were the better team during their 0-0 draw with Leciester City at the Riverside Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired