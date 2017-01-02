Charlton Athletic: Tony Watt's future under scrutiny after Hearts exit

Tony Watt has had a frustrating loan spell at Tynecastle

Tony Watt is to return to Charlton Athletic, with his loan spell at Hearts cut short and Addicks manager Karl Robinson demanding an apology.

The 23-year-old Scotland striker has only scored once in 17 appearances for the Scottish Premiership club.

But Robinson says Watt will be back at the English League One club in days.

"Tony has to come back an apologise for certain things and then endear himself to the fans and to me and to the club," he told Charlton's website.

"What is going to happen with Tony Watt is that he is going to come in and I'm going to run the legs off of him.

"I'm going to make him sweat, make him cry and I want to see whether he has got the desire to play for me and this club.

"That is the top and bottom of it. There have been a lot of questions about Tony, his mentality and desire, but no-one in this football world has ever questioned his talent."

Watt has not played for Charlton, who he joined from Standard Liege in January 2015, since the following November.

Tony Watt made his Scotland debut in a 1-0 win over Czech Republic in March

He joined then Championship rivals Cardiff City on loan and, after a permanent transfer to the Welsh club collapsed, he switched to Blackburn Rovers for three months.

Watt's form led to a first Scotland cap against Czech Republic in March and, with his parent club having suffered relegation, he moved to Hearts on loan in the summer.

However, Robinson took over at Charlton in November following the sacking of Russell Slade.

Meanwhile, Hearts last month also changed their head coach, with Ian Cathro being appointed after Robbie Neilson took over the Robinson's replacement at MK Dons, Richie Barker.

Watt has found himself relegated to the bench under Cathro and now his future at Charlton is also under scrutiny.

"I want him to prove that he can be one of the best players in this league," added Robinson, who tried to sign Watt for MK Dons before Hearts stepped in, ahead of Monday's visit by Bristol Rovers.

"He's got to come back for testing and, within that, we'll see if he has got the application to be here.

"If you want to play football, come to a club with great young players, great fans and a great desire to improve and be better."