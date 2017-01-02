Paul Clement: Bayern Munich assistant given permission to speak to Swansea City

Swansea City would only be the second club Paul Clement has managed following his time in charge at Derby County

Bayern Munich assistant manager Paul Clement has been given permission to speak to Swansea City.

The Swans, bottom of the Premier League, are set to appoint the former Derby County boss on Tuesday.

Clement had been interviewed by Swansea prior to former manager Bob Bradley's appointment in October.

The 44-year-old is set to be their third boss of the season and is likely to be at Selhurst Park on Tuesday for Swansea's game against Crystal Palace.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid assistant manager was in charge of Derby County for eight months before he was sacked by the club in February of 2016.

After Bradley was sacked following a spell of seven defeats in 11 games, Clement emerged as the frontrunner to be Swansea's next manager

Former Manchester United assistant Ryan Giggs, Wales boss Chris Coleman and former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett were also linked with the job.

The Swans are four points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League and have lost their last four games, including Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.