Irish Premiership: Baxter wants response in Ards clash

David Cushley celebrates his last-gasp strike which gave Crusaders a 1-0 win over Ards in November

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter has called on the leaders to bounce back from the Linfield defeat by beating Ards on Tuesday night.

The Blues closed the gap on the champions to four points with a 2-1 victory at Seaview on New Year's Eve.

"The important thing is for us to get about our business on Tuesday night and respond," said Baxter.

"We don't want a flat performance after this defeat - the big test is how we respond to it."

He added: "There's a long way to go this season and it's a big challenge, but we are looking forward to it."

Linfield midfielder Jamie Mulgrew was sent-off in the win over Crusaders and he is suspended for the Windsor Park encounter against Coleraine.

Struggle for Reds

Cliftonville go into their Solitude game with Carrick Rangers on the back of a defeat and a draw in their festive outings.

However, the Reds remain third and just eight points off the pace.

"We want to get back on track - we had a great first half of the season but the last week has been a bit ropey," said Cliftonville manager Gerard Lyttle.

"The boys know what they have to do. Get back to working harder and get back to winning games."

Basement boys Portadown have brought in three players as they prepare for the Shamrock Park game against Glentoran.

Jordan Lyttle and Marcio Soares return to the Ports after brief spells with Crusaders while Shea McGerrigan joins from Armagh City.

Fourth-placed Ballymena United slipped up with a defeat by Ards on Saturday and the Braidmen take on Glenavon at the Showgrounds.

Ballinamallard United will be without the suspended Ross Taheny for their trip to Dungannon Swifts.

Irish Premiership - Tuesday 3 January (19:45 GMT) Ards v Crusaders Ballymena Utd v Glenavon Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers Dungannon Swifts v Ballinamallard Utd Linfield v Coleraine Portadown v Glentoran

There's live coverage of Tuesday night's games on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website