Paul Clement: Bayern Munich assistant given permission to speak to Swansea City

Bayern Munich assistant manager Paul Clement has been given permission to speak to Swansea City.

The Swans, bottom of the Premier League, are set to appoint the former Derby County boss on Tuesday.

Clement had been interviewed by Swansea prior to former manager Bob Bradley's appointment in October.

The 44-year-old is set to be their third boss of the season and is likely to be at Selhurst Park on Tuesday for Swansea's game against Crystal Palace.

