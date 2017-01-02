BBC Sport - Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool: David Moyes delighted with 'deserved' draw
Moyes delighted with 'deserved' draw
- From the section Football
Sunderland manager David Moyes says he is "really pleased" after this struggling side twice came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.
MATCH REPORT: Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired