Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is "not able to explain" his side's 2-2 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, where the Reds enjoyed 71% of the possession and had 15 shots on target.

MATCH REPORT: Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.