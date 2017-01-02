BBC Sport - Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester: Claudio Ranieri pleased with clean sheet

Ranieri pleased with another Leicester clean sheet

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri is "very happy" with his side's second clean sheet in a row after they registered a 0-0 draw away at Middlesbrough.

MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City

