BBC Sport - Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester: Claudio Ranieri pleased with clean sheet
Ranieri pleased with another Leicester clean sheet
- From the section Football
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri is "very happy" with his side's second clean sheet in a row after they registered a 0-0 draw away at Middlesbrough.
MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
