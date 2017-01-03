Afcon 2017: Ivory Coast given financial boost

Ivory Coast with the trophy in 2015

Defending champions Ivory Coast have been given extra financial support for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Ivorian government has approved a near €6 million euros (£5.1m) budget for the team's campaign in Gabon.

It is an increase of €600,000 euros (£507,000) from the last finals in Equatorial Guinea two years ago.

Ivory Coast kick off their tournament against Togo on 16 January, before facing DR Congo and Morocco in the group stage.

The two-time champions opened a training camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday where they will face Sweden in a friendly on 8 January and will complete their warm-up with a game against Uganda, another Nations Cup-bound side, three days later.

The Confederation of African Football has revealed the winners of this year's Nations Cup will collect $4m (£3.26m) in prize money, which is a 64% increase from a previous $1.5m (£1.2m).

Kicking off on 14 January, the tournament ends with the final on 5 February.