Niall McGinn: Hearts make approach to Aberdeen winger

Niall McGinn has scored seven times this season

Hearts have made contact with Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn about a possible move to Tynecastle.

The 29-year-old Northern Ireland international is out of contract in the summer and is now free to talk to other clubs.

It is understood Aberdeen are comfortable about his situation and expect to have talks with him and his agent after the winter break.

McGinn joined the Dons after leaving Celtic in 2011.

He has made 33 appearances this season, scoring seven times for the side sitting third in the Scottish Premiership.

McGinn has 50 caps and was part of the Northern Ireland squad that reached the last 16 at the Euro 2016 finals.