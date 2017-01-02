Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Cardiff, Brentford, Charlton, Ross County, Kilmarnock, Inverness, Newcastle, Palermo

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Cardiff City are considering a £500,000 offer for 29-year-old Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes, who has been in discussions about extending his contract, which ends in 2018. (Daily Mail)

Brentford manager Dean Smith has told midfielder Jota, who is a transfer target for Rangers, that he is in his first-team plans after the 25-year-old's return from his loan spell with La Liga side Eibar. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen will increase their efforts to keep Niall McGinn after Premiership rivals Hearts offered the 29-year-old winger, who is out of contract in the summer, a three-year deal. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack, who is out of contract at the end of the season along with Niall McGinn, Peter Pawlett and Andrew Considine, reckons there is a desire among them to stay at Pittodrie.(Daily Record)

Italian Serie A strugglers Palermo are hoping to sign Logan Bailly during the January transfer window, with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers willing to allow the 31-year-old goalkeeper to leave either on loan or for a nominal fee. (The Sun, print edition)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been told he has £6m to spend during the January transfer window even before taking into account a similar amount the Scottish champions could receive if defender Virgil Van Dijk is sold by Southampton to Chelsea or Manchester City.(Daily Express)

Kilmarnock manager Lee Clark is poised to bring in three players from his former club, Newcastle United - England Under-21 goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, England Under-20 winger Cal Roberts and midfielder Sean Longstaff. (Newcastle Chronicle)

There is speculation about the future of Niall McGinn and Jonny Hayes at Aberdeen

New Charlton Athletic manager Carl Robinson has warned Tony Watt, the Scotland striker who has returned after an unproductive loan with Hearts, that he will "make him sweat and make him cry" to prove "he's got the balls to play for me". (Daily Record)

Hamilton Academical player-manager Martin Canning is on the lookout for a striker during January to convert draws into wins. (The Scotsman, print edition)

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong will be called into the Scotland squad to face Slovenia at Hampden in March barring injury or a collapse in form. (Daily Mail)

Barrie McKay believes Rangers could have "given Celtic a doing" had they taken their early chances in their 2-1 defeat at Ibrox and the winger believes Mark Warburton's side can avoid only a third Old Firm whitewash in half a century when the teams next meet. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong says his team are not thinking about the prospect of matching the 26-game unbeaten domestic run achieved by Jock Stein's Lisbon Lions in 1966-67, despite being two matches away from making history. (The Scotsman)

Rangers winger Barrie McKay thinks the 19-point gap between his second-top side and leaders Celtic is not an accurate reflection of the difference between the teams. (The Scotsman)

Scott McDonald branded referee Euan Anderson "arrogant" and the linesman "deplorable" after the Motherwell striker was booked for simulation during the 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies. (The Sun)

Dorus De Vries and Craig Gordon have kept Logan Bailly out of the Celtic team

Captain Ryan Jack believes Aberdeen have silenced their critics with an impressive end to 2016. (Press and Journal)

Avoiding the terrifying prospect of another relegation play-off is driving on the Kilmarnock team, according to midfielder Gary Dicker. (The Herald)

Ross County striker Liam Boyce believes his side have underachieved this season, despite finishing 2016 in the top six of the Premiership.(Press and Journal)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle captain Gary Warren says the winter break should help his side move off bottom place in the Premiership on their return to action. (Press and Journal)

Airdrieonians have signed 20-year-old Scottish striker Jack McKay on loan from Leeds United. (The Sun, print edition)

Arbroath have signed Bryan Hodge after the 29-year-old midfielder was released by League Two rivals Stirling Albion. (The Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish Rugby is to oppose changes proposed by World Rugby to change the residency rules by increasing the period of qualification from three years to five years. (The Scotsman)