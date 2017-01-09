Cambridge United 1-2 Leeds United

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Cambridge Utd 1-2 Leeds Utd

Leeds United came from behind to defeat stubborn Cambridge United in a hotly contested FA Cup third-round tie.

The League Two hosts dominated their Championship opponents in the first half, taking the lead through Uche Ikpeazu's low turn and shot.

But a different Leeds came out after the break, equalising when Stuart Dallas nodded in Alex Mowatt's cross.

Mowatt then turned goalscorer when he flicked in from a corner to set up a tie at AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United.

The U's nearly equalised late on when Piero Mingoia's shot was spilled by Marco Silvestri but Ben Williamson could not turn the ball home under pressure.

In front of a sell-out crowd, two sides going for promotion in their respective leagues provided an entertaining contest, despite the 38 places separating the teams.

Ikpeazu had an earlier chance to score in the game but had an effort saved, before Luke Berry's free-kick deflected back to him, he turned two defenders and struck low in off the post.

Leeds twice forced Will Norris into fine saves in the first period from Mowatt and Liam Cooper.

But Garry Monk's side, in the Championship play-off places and having made eight changes for the match, showed fight in the second half and equalised when Dallas knocked Mowatt's cross back across the face of goal.

Mowatt then completed the turnaround when he flicked on Pontus Jansson's header from a corner into the roof of the net.

Cambridge, managed by former Leeds midfielder Shaun Derry, had chances to force a replay, but substitute Williamson could not turn home and Ikpeazu headed a corner wide.

'We want more of this'

Cambridge United manager Shaun Derry: "We want more of this. We want to be on a different stage.

"We are in League Two and it's a tough, tough level and we can make a real claim for the top seven now."

Leeds boss Garry Monk: "Cambridge made it very tough for us as we knew they would. They were excellent in that first half, they put pressure on us and were a handful.

"We were able to move the game up the pitch in the second half and got the goals at good times.

"I trust all my players - there's no point in having a squad if you are not going to use them and it will stand them in good stead.

"I love the FA Cup, I've grown up with it and it means a lot to me. All I know is that we use our squad, we respected it and you could see that from how committed we were."

Analysis: 'Leeds could be top six in England'

Steve Claridge, BBC Radio 5 live co-commentator and former Cambridge United striker:

"Lots of things that have gone on at Leeds have left a slightly bitter taste. But what they done is given the manager a chance and backed him financially. You get the feeling Garry Monk, with what he has had to put up with, just lets it wash over him. He comes across as a focused person.

"Leeds have the capabilities of being a top six or seven team in the country. They will get 35,000 every home game if they win promotion to the Premier League. They have the ammunition and quality to give it a real go."