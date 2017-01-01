Henri Lansbury: Derby County make bid for Nottingham Forest captain

Henri Lansbury has made 150 appearances for Nottingham Forest since joining from Arsenal in August 2012

Derby County have made a bid in excess of £2.5m for Championship rivals Nottingham Forest's captain Henri Lansbury, reports BBC Radio Derby.

Former Arsenal midfielder Lansbury, 26, is out of contract at the City Ground in the summer.

Lansbury has scored six goals in 19 appearances this season, including a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Barnsley.

The Londoner has not played since picking up a hamstring injury before the 3-0 loss at Derby on 11 December.

Lansbury has previously been the subject of intense transfer interest, with Burnley in contact with Forest about a deal for the player in August 2015, but Lansbury decided to remain with the East Midlands club.

The Reds have started 2017 under a transfer embargo because there has been a delay in submitting audited accounts as the takeover of the two-time former European Cup winners nears completion.