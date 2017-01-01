Torquay's 5-5 draw at Forest Green was 'absolute madness', says Gulls skipper

Torquay felt goalkeeper Brendan Moore was fouled during Forest Green's equaliser

Torquay United captain Courtney Richards has said he cannot believe the results between his side and Forest Green Rovers over the festive period.

The two sides drew 5-5 on New Year's Day, after Torquay had beaten Rovers 4-3 on Boxing Day.

"The last two games have been absolute madness," Richards told BBC Devon.

"How can we score five goals away and not win the game? It's beyond me, but if someone had said we'd get a point before kick-off we'd have taken it."

Having gone a goal down, the Gulls led 4-2 and then 5-3 before conceding twice in the final seven minutes.

There were similarities with the Boxing Day game when Torquay snatched a late winner having given up a three-goal lead in the second half.

The Gulls remain 17th in the National League, six points off the relegation places while third-placed Forest Green are now six points behind leaders Lincoln City.

"It's easy for us to turn it on against the bigger teams as we have nothing to lose," added Richards.

"It's important that we move forward and be consistent in dealing with the teams in and around us so that we can start creating some gaps and not get sucked into a fight we don't want to be in."