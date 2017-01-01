BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace: Olivier Giroud goal delights Arsene Wenger

That will be known as the 'Giroud goal' forever - Wenger

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praises Olivier Giroud's "exceptional reflexes" after the French striker's amazing 'scorpion' goal helped the Gunners beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, 23:00 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

