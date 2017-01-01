BBC Sport - Olivier Giroud's 'scorpion' goal for Arsenal inspired by Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Giroud's 'scorpion' goal inspired by Mkhitaryan
- From the section Football
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud says he was inspired by Henrikh Mkhitaryan's memorable backheeled volley against Sunderland after his own 'scorpion kick' helped to secure a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, 23:00 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired