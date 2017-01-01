Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud says he was inspired by Henrikh Mkhitaryan's memorable backheeled volley against Sunderland after his own 'scorpion kick' helped to secure a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, 23:00 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.