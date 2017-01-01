BBC Sport - Watford 1-4 Tottenham: Walter Mazzarri bemoans mounting injuries
Mazzarri bemoans Watford injuries
- From the section Football
Watford manager Walter Mazzarri bemoans the mounting injury list at the club after Camilo Zuniga limped out of the warm-up before a 4-1 defeat by Tottenham.
MATCH REPORT:
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, 23:00 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired