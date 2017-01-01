Premier League & Championship team news

Jordan Henderson goes off injured against Manchester City
Jordan Henderson is a doubt for Liverpool's game against former club Sunderland after going off injured against Manchester City

Team news for Monday's Premier League and Championship matches.

Premier League

(Kick-off 15:00 unless stated. All times GMT)

Middlesbrough v Leicester City (12:30)

Everton v Southampton

Manchester City v Burnley

Sunderland v Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Hull City

West Ham United v Manchester United (17:15)

Championship

Birmingham City v Brentford

Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United

Bristol City v Reading

Burton Albion v Preston North End

Cardiff City v Aston Villa

Fulham v Brighton and Hove Albion

Leeds United v Rotherham United

Norwich City v Derby County

Nottingham Forest v Barnsley

Queens Park Rangers v Ipswich Town

Sheffield Wednesday v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wigan Athletic v Huddersfield Town

