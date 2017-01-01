Darlington manager Martin Gray misses game to get married

Martin Gray had an alternative engagement on New Year's Day

Darlington boss Martin Gray missed his side's game at Halifax on New Year's Day - because he was getting married.

His assistant Brian Atkinson wasn't there either because he was best man.

It may look like poor planning from the Quakers manager, but the date of the wedding was arranged two years ago, when his team were in a different division.

Gray, 45, said the club asked Halifax to reschedule the game "but with all due respect, they refused".

"As I am sure everyone can appreciate, moving the wedding at that stage was not an option," he said.

Former Sunderland and Oxford midfielder Gray gave the players a team talk on Sunday morning, before heading off to marry partner Jill.

That left coach Sean Gregan and chief scout Harry Dunn to take charge of the National League North fixture, which finished 2-2.

The result meant one wedding present Gray had hoped for didn't materialise.

Speaking before the game, he said: "I am confident we can get a win, and after becoming a married man, I look forward to hearing we have won three points."

