Diego De Girolamo and Emmanuel Onariase: Cheltenham Town sign duo on loan

Neither Emmanuel Onariase and Diego De Girolamo have played a league game in the past two years

Cheltenham Town have signed Bristol City striker Diego De Girolamo and Brentford centre-back Emmanuel Onariase on loan until the end of the season.

De Girolamo, 21, has made just one substitute appearance for City in the EFL Cup since signing in the summer from Sheffield United.

Onariase, 20, is a former West Ham youth player who joined Brentford for an undisclosed fee last February.

He has yet to make a first team appearance in his career.

Both players could feature in Monday's visit to Colchester United.

Meanwhile, Cheltenham are set to re-sign goalkeeper Scott Brown, 31, on loan from Wycombe Wanderers.

Danny Whitehead's loan deal from Wigan has also been ended by mutual consent, while Jonny Smith, Easah Suliman and Koby Arthur return to Bristol City, Aston Villa and Birmingham City respectively after their loan spells.

