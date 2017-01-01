Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Moussa Dembele, Hearts, Niall McGinn

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says his old club would have to embark on a spending spree of up to £30m to catch up to rivals Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Kenny Miller accepted responsibility for costing Rangers a result against Celtic. The striker missed a glorious opportunity to equalise 10 minutes from the end of his side's 2-1 defeat at Ibrox. (Mail on Sunday)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was left hobbling after injuring his calf while celebrating Scott Sinclair's winner in the 2-1 victory over Rangers at Ibrox. (Sunday Mail)

Rodgers has promised that Moussa Dembele will not be sold in the January transfer window. The French striker is a target for several Premier League clubs. (Sunday Times)

Rangers manager Mark Warburton has hit out at what he sees as a "conflict of interest" from BT Sport pundit Stephen Craigan, who highlighted Rob Kiernan's alleged punch on St Johnstone's Steven Anderson. If Kiernan is banned he will miss two matches against Motherwell, where Craigan is part of the coaching team. (Scotland on Sunday)

Hearts are planning a shock move for Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn, whose contract expires at the end of the season. (Mail on Sunday)

Don Cowie insists he can see shades of Celtic boss Rodgers in Hearts head coach Ian Cathro. (Scottish Sun)

Cathro's predecessor Robbie Neilson says his replacement needs at least two transfer windows before he can be judged at Hearts. (Scottish Sun)

Kenny McLean insists Aberdeen are ready to rediscover the hot streaks of last season after their mid-winter trip to Dubai. (Sunday Mail)

Following his last-gasp leveller against Hamilton, Louis Moult says knew he was going to score because "the little voice in my head told me". (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray marked his knighthood with a win over Milos Raonic at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi and admits it felt weird being called "Sir". (Sunday Mail)

Gary Anderson says the Alexandra Palace stage now feels like his living room as he goes in search of a third world darts title. The Scots faces compatriot Peter "Snakebite" Wright in tonight's semi-final. (Sunday Mail)

Scottish Rugby has no desire to see rugby's "residency rule" for international players increased from three to five years. World Rugby wants to press ahead with the changes, which reportedly have the support of England and Australia. (Scotland on Sunday)