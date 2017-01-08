Match ends, Cardiff City 1, Fulham 2.
Cardiff City 1-2 Fulham
Fulham comfortably beat Cardiff at a poorly attended Cardiff City Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup.
Anthony Pilkington's deflected free-kick put the hosts in front before Stefan Johansen's emphatic finish brought Fulham level.
The visitors led at half-time thanks to 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon's tap-in.
Watched by a crowd of 5,199, Fulham missed chances to extend their lead but it mattered little as they coasted through to the fourth round.
This was the third successive year Cardiff had hosted an FA Cup third-round tie with a dismal attendance, having played in front of 4,782 against Shrewsbury last season and 4,194 against Colchester in 2014-15 - a record low for football games at the ground.
The hollow atmosphere and ease with which Fulham controlled proceedings gave the first half the feel of a training session.
Despite falling behind to Pilkington's free-kick which took a heavy deflection off Lucas Piazon in the Fulham wall, the visitors were dominant.
Slavisa Jokanovic's side enjoyed as much as 76% possession and their patient build-up play was pivotal to their equaliser, with Ryan Fredericks pulling the ball back to Johansen, who rifled a first-time finish high into the net.
Cardiff struggled to contain Fredericks, and it was another of the marauding right-back's crosses which led to Fulham's second, with Sessegnon tapping in after Tom Cairney's volley had hit the bar.
Although Fredericks continued to gallop forward in the second half, Fulham were not quite as threatening as the pace of the match decreased.
They had chances to extend their lead - with Brian Murphy saving from Piazon and Sone Aluko - but their misses were academic as they were barely troubled by Cardiff.
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 28Murphy
- 4Morrison
- 15HalfordSubstituted forHarrisat 69'minutes
- 14Bamba
- 6Richards
- 8Ralls
- 25Huws
- 3Bennett
- 13Pilkington
- 24HarrisSubstituted forNooneat 80'minutes
- 19LambertSubstituted forO'Keefeat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Peltier
- 11Noone
- 16Connolly
- 22O'Keefe
- 26Zohore
- 30Wilson
- 31Harris
Fulham
- 1Bettinelli
- 4Odoi
- 17Sigurdsson
- 13Ream
- 30SessegnonSubstituted forMaloneat 90+2'minutes
- 6McDonald
- 14JohansenSubstituted forAdeniranat 81'minutes
- 2Fredericks
- 10Cairney
- 20Piazon
- 24AlukoSubstituted forHumphrysat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Malone
- 9Smith
- 23Sánchez Ruiz
- 27Button
- 31Humphrys
- 35Adeniran
- 37Edun
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 5,199
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Fulham 2.
Attempt saved. Emyr Huws (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Craig Noone with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Scott Malone replaces Ryan Sessegnon.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Fulham).
Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Fulham).
Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stuart O'Keefe (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Anthony Pilkington.
Attempt blocked. Craig Noone (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Bennett.
Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).
Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dennis Adeniran (Fulham).
Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Stephen Humphrys replaces Sone Aluko.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jazz Richards.
Attempt blocked. Denis Odoi (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Piazon.
Attempt saved. Sone Aluko (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Attempt missed. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Dennis Adeniran replaces Stefan Johansen.
Offside, Cardiff City. Joe Ralls tries a through ball, but Anthony Pilkington is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Craig Noone replaces Kadeem Harris.
Attempt missed. Lucas Piazon (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sone Aluko.
Offside, Cardiff City. Sol Bamba tries a through ball, but Emyr Huws is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kevin McDonald (Fulham) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Lucas Piazon (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin McDonald.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
Attempt saved. Lucas Piazon (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).
Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Stuart O'Keefe replaces Rickie Lambert.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Mark Harris replaces Greg Halford.
Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks.
Sone Aluko (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sol Bamba (Cardiff City).
Offside, Fulham. Tom Cairney tries a through ball, but Sone Aluko is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stefan Johansen (Fulham) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Emyr Huws (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Bennett.