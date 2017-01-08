Cardiff City 1-2 Fulham

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Cardiff 1-2 Fulham

Fulham comfortably beat Cardiff at a poorly attended Cardiff City Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup.

Anthony Pilkington's deflected free-kick put the hosts in front before Stefan Johansen's emphatic finish brought Fulham level.

The visitors led at half-time thanks to 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon's tap-in.

Watched by a crowd of 5,199, Fulham missed chances to extend their lead but it mattered little as they coasted through to the fourth round.

This was the third successive year Cardiff had hosted an FA Cup third-round tie with a dismal attendance, having played in front of 4,782 against Shrewsbury last season and 4,194 against Colchester in 2014-15 - a record low for football games at the ground.

The hollow atmosphere and ease with which Fulham controlled proceedings gave the first half the feel of a training session.

Despite falling behind to Pilkington's free-kick which took a heavy deflection off Lucas Piazon in the Fulham wall, the visitors were dominant.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side enjoyed as much as 76% possession and their patient build-up play was pivotal to their equaliser, with Ryan Fredericks pulling the ball back to Johansen, who rifled a first-time finish high into the net.

Cardiff struggled to contain Fredericks, and it was another of the marauding right-back's crosses which led to Fulham's second, with Sessegnon tapping in after Tom Cairney's volley had hit the bar.

Although Fredericks continued to gallop forward in the second half, Fulham were not quite as threatening as the pace of the match decreased.

They had chances to extend their lead - with Brian Murphy saving from Piazon and Sone Aluko - but their misses were academic as they were barely troubled by Cardiff.