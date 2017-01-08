Match ends, Chelsea 4, Peterborough United 1.
Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough United
Chelsea captain John Terry was sent off on his first start since October as the Premier League leaders overcame League One Peterborough in the FA Cup.
The Blues made nine changes for the third-round tie and almost trailed when Asmir Begovic saved Lee Angol's close-range header.
But Antonio Conte's side had 20 shots by half time, with Pedro's curled finish and a drilled Michy Batshuayi effort giving them a cushion, before Willian drove in from 18 yards after the break.
Terry saw red for bringing Angol down as the last man and Tom Nicholls prodded in from six yards for a buoyed Posh, only for Pedro to restore a three-goal advantage from the edge of the box.
Terry's error will draw scrutiny but Chelsea were impressive in responding to defeat at Tottenham, their first in 11 matches in all competitions.
They exuded energy from the off and had 20 shots by half-time as squad players such as Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek looked at home in midfield.
Antonio Conte's side will learn their fourth round opponents in Monday's live draw on BBC Two and online from 19:00 GMT.
Terry's early bath
Conte felt Terry was hard done by, claiming the decision was "not right".
But the central defender clearly impeded the impressive Angol and he has now collected three of Chelsea's last six red cards.
The ex-England captain instantly put his hands on his head and protested with referee Kevin Friend to no avail.
There will be those who perhaps claim that such an error explains why the 36-year-old has only played eight times this season.
Before his early bath Terry had completed 100% of his 30 passes, though he only won 20% of his duels, less than defensive partners Gary Cahill (50%) and the fit-again Kurt Zouma (60%).
"John played a really good game," added Conte. "For me, in this season he has shown me great ability."
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 1Begovic
- 5Zouma
- 26TerryBooked at 67mins
- 24CahillSubstituted forAinaat 57'minutes
- 2Ivanovic
- 29Chalobah
- 4FàbregasBooked at 24mins
- 14Loftus-CheekSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 70'minutes
- 11Pedro
- 22WillianSubstituted forKantéat 73'minutes
- 23Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 7Kanté
- 10Hazard
- 15Moses
- 19Diego Costa
- 28Azpilicueta
- 34Aina
- 37Eduardo
Peterborough
- 1McGee
- 2Smith
- 4Bostwick
- 5TafazolliBooked at 33mins
- 3HughesSubstituted forBinnom-Williamsat 83'minutes
- 11MaddisonSubstituted forTaylorat 57'minutes
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 8ForresterBooked at 23mins
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forSamuelsenat 58'minutes
- 21Nichols
- 9Angol
Substitutes
- 10Taylor
- 12Ball
- 14Tyler
- 16Inman
- 23Chettle
- 29Binnom-Williams
- 36Samuelsen
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 41,003
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home35
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 4, Peterborough United 1.
Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathaniel Chalobah.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pedro.
Attempt missed. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea).
Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lee Angol (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Nichols.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Jerome Binnom-Williams replaces Andrew Hughes.
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro.
Attempt missed. Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Forrester with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Branislav Ivanovic.
Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Angol (Peterborough United).
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 4, Peterborough United 1. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. N'Golo Kanté replaces Willian.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 3, Peterborough United 1. Tom Nichols (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Angol.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Foul by Willian (Chelsea).
Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Paul Taylor (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dismissal
John Terry (Chelsea) is shown the red card.
Foul by John Terry (Chelsea).
Lee Angol (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Branislav Ivanovic.
Attempt blocked. Tom Nichols (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Tafazolli (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Forrester.
Attempt blocked. Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea).
Lee Angol (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ola Aina (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Taylor (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. John Terry (Chelsea) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.
Offside, Peterborough United. Andrew Hughes tries a through ball, but Martin Samuelsen is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Martin Samuelsen replaces Gwion Edwards.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Paul Taylor replaces Marcus Maddison.