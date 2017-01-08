Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough United

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough Utd

Chelsea captain John Terry was sent off on his first start since October as the Premier League leaders overcame League One Peterborough in the FA Cup.

The Blues made nine changes for the third-round tie and almost trailed when Asmir Begovic saved Lee Angol's close-range header.

But Antonio Conte's side had 20 shots by half time, with Pedro's curled finish and a drilled Michy Batshuayi effort giving them a cushion, before Willian drove in from 18 yards after the break.

Terry saw red for bringing Angol down as the last man and Tom Nicholls prodded in from six yards for a buoyed Posh, only for Pedro to restore a three-goal advantage from the edge of the box.

Terry's error will draw scrutiny but Chelsea were impressive in responding to defeat at Tottenham, their first in 11 matches in all competitions.

They exuded energy from the off and had 20 shots by half-time as squad players such as Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek looked at home in midfield.

Antonio Conte's side will learn their fourth round opponents in Monday's live draw on BBC Two and online from 19:00 GMT.

Terry's early bath

Conte felt Terry was hard done by, claiming the decision was "not right".

But the central defender clearly impeded the impressive Angol and he has now collected three of Chelsea's last six red cards.

The ex-England captain instantly put his hands on his head and protested with referee Kevin Friend to no avail.

There will be those who perhaps claim that such an error explains why the 36-year-old has only played eight times this season.

Before his early bath Terry had completed 100% of his 30 passes, though he only won 20% of his duels, less than defensive partners Gary Cahill (50%) and the fit-again Kurt Zouma (60%).

"John played a really good game," added Conte. "For me, in this season he has shown me great ability."

