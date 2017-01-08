Match ends, Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Ten-man Middlesbrough made it into the FA Cup fourth round with a win over Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.
Defender Daniel Ayala was sent off seconds after Grant Leadbitter's opener for hauling down Fernando Forestieri.
Captain Leadbitter had put the Premier League side ahead after the break when he curled a free-kick into the corner.
And Boro doubled their lead within 10 minutes when Alvaro Negredo deflected goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith's poor clearance into the empty Owls net.
Marten de Roon added a late third when he smashed in from the edge of the penalty area.
Negredo key to Boro
Middlesbrough boast one of the Premier League's better defensive records so far this campaign, but they have scored the joint-fewest goals in the top flight and have relied heavily on the threat provided by top scorer Negredo.
The former Manchester City striker has scored five of Boro's 17 goals in the competition, prompting boss Aitor Karanka to bring in attacking reinforcements in the shape of Rudy Gestede earlier this week.
Both sides struggled to break the deadlock in the first half and were unable to register a shot on target, but Negredo's work-rate was key after the break as he charged down a dithering Wildsmith to grab his sixth goal of the season.
Gestede, who arrives at the Riverside from Aston Villa, did not get a chance to make his debut from the bench, but his new team-mates showed a clinical streak to finish off the Owls in the second half.
Boro's priority will of course remain securing their place in the Premier League for next season, but Karanka will take heart from his side's performance after going a man down with more than half-an-hour to play.
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
- 12Guzan
- 25Chambers
- 4AyalaBooked at 59mins
- 5Bernardo
- 3Friend
- 14de RoonBooked at 48mins
- 8ClaytonSubstituted forDowningat 62'minutes
- 7LeadbitterBooked at 60mins
- 18Stuani
- 10NegredoBooked at 23mins
- 37TraoréSubstituted forFabioat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 2Fabio
- 6Gibson
- 9Rhodes
- 19Downing
- 29Gestede
- 34Forshaw
Sheff Wed
- 2Wildsmith
- 16PalmerSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 72'minutes
- 15Lees
- 12Loovens
- 36Pudil
- 33WallaceSubstituted forMcManamanat 45'minutes
- 3Jones
- 41BannanBooked at 57mins
- 9Reach
- 45Forestieri
- 6FletcherBooked at 27minsSubstituted forNuhiuat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 10McManaman
- 19Lucas João
- 24Semedo
- 25Dawson
- 32Hunt
- 39Sasso
- 44Nuhiu
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 23,661
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Attempt saved. Callum McManaman (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by David Jones (Sheffield Wednesday).
Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Glenn Loovens.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday).
Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Grant Leadbitter.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Calum Chambers (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Attempt blocked. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Lucas João replaces Liam Palmer.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Atdhe Nuhiu replaces Steven Fletcher.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by David Jones (Sheffield Wednesday).
Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Callum McManaman (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabio (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Stewart Downing replaces Adam Clayton.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Fabio replaces Adama Traoré.
Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough).