Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Ten-man Middlesbrough made it into the FA Cup fourth round with a win over Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Daniel Ayala was sent off seconds after Grant Leadbitter's opener for hauling down Fernando Forestieri.

Captain Leadbitter had put the Premier League side ahead after the break when he curled a free-kick into the corner.

And Boro doubled their lead within 10 minutes when Alvaro Negredo deflected goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith's poor clearance into the empty Owls net.

Marten de Roon added a late third when he smashed in from the edge of the penalty area.

Negredo key to Boro

Middlesbrough boast one of the Premier League's better defensive records so far this campaign, but they have scored the joint-fewest goals in the top flight and have relied heavily on the threat provided by top scorer Negredo.

The former Manchester City striker has scored five of Boro's 17 goals in the competition, prompting boss Aitor Karanka to bring in attacking reinforcements in the shape of Rudy Gestede earlier this week.

Both sides struggled to break the deadlock in the first half and were unable to register a shot on target, but Negredo's work-rate was key after the break as he charged down a dithering Wildsmith to grab his sixth goal of the season.

Gestede, who arrives at the Riverside from Aston Villa, did not get a chance to make his debut from the bench, but his new team-mates showed a clinical streak to finish off the Owls in the second half.

Boro's priority will of course remain securing their place in the Premier League for next season, but Karanka will take heart from his side's performance after going a man down with more than half-an-hour to play.

More to follow.