BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Pep Guardiola says team better than performance shows

Man City better than performance - Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his team are better than their performance at Anfield shows after a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:00 GMT, on BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and this website.

