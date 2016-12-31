BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Klopp wants to take momentum into new year
Klopp wants to take momentum into new year
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he wants to take 2016's momentum into the new year after the Reds' 1-0 victory at home to Manchester City.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City
