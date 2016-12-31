BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Klopp wants to take momentum into new year

Klopp wants to take momentum into new year

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he wants to take 2016's momentum into the new year after the Reds' 1-0 victory at home to Manchester City.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:00 GMT, on BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and this website.

Klopp wants to take momentum into new year

