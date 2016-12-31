Paul Clement set to be appointed Swansea City manager

Paul Clement is set to be announced as Swansea City's third manager of the season

Swansea City are set to appoint Paul Clement as their new manager.

The Swans, bottom of the Premier League, are hopeful of completing a deal early this coming week.

Clement, the former Derby boss and current Bayern Munich assistant, has been in talks with Swansea to become the club's third manager of the season.

He was sacked by Derby in February after eight months in charge and was interviewed by Swansea before Bob Bradley's appointment.

Clement is likely to be at Selhurst Park on Tuesday when Swansea visit Crystal Palace.

Clement and former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett had been considered the front-runners for the post after Wales boss Chris Coleman and former Manchester United assistant Ryan Giggs were ruled out of contention.