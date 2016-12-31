Paul Clement set to be appointed Swansea City manager

Paul Clement
Paul Clement is set to be announced as Swansea City's third manager of the season

Swansea City are set to appoint Paul Clement as their new manager.

The Swans, bottom of the Premier League, are hopeful of completing a deal early this coming week.

Clement, the former Derby boss and current Bayern Munich assistant, has been in talks with Swansea to become the club's third manager of the season.

He was sacked by Derby in February after eight months in charge and was interviewed by Swansea before Bob Bradley's appointment.

Clement is likely to be at Selhurst Park on Tuesday when Swansea visit Crystal Palace.

Clement and former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett had been considered the front-runners for the post after Wales boss Chris Coleman and former Manchester United assistant Ryan Giggs were ruled out of contention.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
Runners setting off at the start

Royal Tunbridge Wells Park Run

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired