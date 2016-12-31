Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss not thinking about Premier League title yet

Media playback is not supported on this device Klopp wants to take momentum into new year

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will not think about winning the Premier League title until nearer the end of the season.

The Reds beat Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday to remain six points behind leaders Chelsea.

"We have to win our games and see where it leads us," said Klopp.

"When you are still there with five, six or seven matches to go you can think differently - but at the moment you only have to collect points."

Chelsea lead the top flight after 19 games - the halfway stage - following a record-equalling 13-match winning streak.

"The league is unbelievably difficult," added former Borussia Dortmund manager Klopp. "We cannot look at Chelsea, they are unbelievably strong with 13 wins in a row. Not bad.

"But can you imagine how annoying it is when you win 13 games in a row and there is one team only six points behind?"

Liverpool's win over City came thanks to an early Georginio Wijnaldum header, one of only three efforts on target from either side.

"It was difficult," said German Klopp. "We couldn't create too many chances and we defended really well.

"We probably had the bigger chances. I don't know of any real chances for them."

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City better than performance shows - Guardiola

For City, the defeat leaves them 10 points adrift of Chelsea in manager Pep Guardiola's first season in charge at Etihad Stadium.

"In these kind of games the little details make the difference," said the Spaniard, who has won six league titles in spells in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

"We have to focus on the next game against Burnley, not on the Premier League. Now we start the second road and see what can happen."