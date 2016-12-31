BBC Sport - Swansea 0-3 Bournemouth: Eddie Howe praises excellent Cherries
Cherries excellent from start to finish - Howe
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says his side were "excellent from start to finish" in their 3-0 win at struggling Swansea.
MATCH REPORT:
