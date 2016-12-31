BBC Sport - Burnley 4-1 Sunderland: Sean Dyche satisfied after 'good week'
Dyche satisfied after 'good week'
- From the section Football
Burnley manager Sean Dyche praises Andre Gray for a "fantastic" hat-trick as the Clarets recorded their second victory of the week with a comfortable 4-1 win over Sunderland.
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:00 GMT, on BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and this website.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 4-1 Sunderland
