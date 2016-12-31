BBC Sport - Burnley 4-1 Sunderland: Sean Dyche satisfied after 'good week'

Dyche satisfied after 'good week'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche praises Andre Gray for a "fantastic" hat-trick as the Clarets recorded their second victory of the week with a comfortable 4-1 win over Sunderland.

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:00 GMT, on BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and this website.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 4-1 Sunderland

Top videos

Video

Dyche satisfied after 'good week'

Video

Who's made the New Year Honours list?

  • From the section Sport
Video

Conte looks forward to New Year after win

Video

Important to end 2016 with a win - Ranieri

Video

I'm sad because my 'brother' is sad - Mourinho

Video

Sunderland performance was 'dire' - Moyes

Video

Koeman happy with Everton attitude

Video

Phelan pleased with Hull performance

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Van Niekerk relives his historic 400m

Video

Klopp best manager in world - Guardiola

Video

Five best shots as Phoenix beat Rocks

Video

Alli on his 'bromance' with Dier

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
Runners setting off at the start

Royal Tunbridge Wells Park Run

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired