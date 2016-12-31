Celtic beat Rangers: Brendan Rodgers thrilled with 'brilliant win'

Brendan Rodgers (right) watched his side come from behind to beat Mark Warburton's Rangers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers felt his side's 2-1 win over Rangers was "a brilliant result" and "thoroughly deserved".

Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair netted for Celtic after Rangers' Kenny Miller had opened the scoring.

"A real great advert for Scottish football," was Rodgers' assessment.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton insisted his focus was solely on his team after Premiership leaders Celtic moved 19 points clear of the Ibrox side.

"I'm not worried," he said. "My only focus is on Rangers. We want to take this club as high as we possibly can, get European football and kick on again.

"I'm not going to sit and say it was great that we got closer. We lost.

"We are second in the table, just got promoted last year and we are second, but of course we want to go higher."

'Disappointed only to have two goals'

Rodgers praised the response of his side after falling behind after 12 minutes, with Dembele levelling before the break and Sinclair firing the winner with 20 minutes left.

"It was a brilliant result for us," he said. "We thoroughly deserved the win.

"First half, we didn't start so well, we didn't pass the ball well enough, but we were always a threat on the counter-attack.

"We talked before the game about what would happen if we fell behind, about dealing with pressure and finding solutions.

"But the most pleasing thing is we stayed very calm and, once we got the goal, we played our way back into the game again.

Rangers have lost to Celtic three times in all competitions so far this season

"We needed to adjust one or two things at half-time, but second half we were brilliant.

"We were a threat every time we went forward. We're disappointed only to have had two goals.

"I thought Scott was incredible. For any supporter to watch a player play to that level in such a high-profile game was great."

The Celtic boss picked up an injury as he celebrated and said: "It was stupid wasn't it? I just slipped when the second goal went in.

"I was trying to set off on a wee sprint, but I slipped and pulled my calf. It was daft, so I couldn't walk, but I'm OK."

Warburton's side had been unbeaten at home in domestic competition dating back to September 2015.

"I'm disappointed obviously as we've lost a game of football," he said. "We've also lost our record at home, which is more than disappointing.

"We had chances, but you've got to take them. So we have to learn from this."