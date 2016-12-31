BBC Sport - Chelsea 4-2 Stoke: Conte looking forward to New Year after win
Conte looks forward to New Year after win
- From the section Football
A delighted Chelsea boss Antonio Conte turns his attentions to the evening's New Year celebrations after his side record a 13th consecutive win by beating Stoke City 4-2.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:00 GMT, on BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and this website.
