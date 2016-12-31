BBC Sport - Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough: Aitor Karanka - Defeat is difficult to take
Defeat is difficult to take - Karanka
Aitor Karanka says Middlesbrough's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United is difficult to take after Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba scored late goals to snatch all three points for the home side.
MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough
