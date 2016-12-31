BBC Sport - Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough: Jose Mourinho - I'm sad because my 'brother' is sad
I'm sad because my 'brother' is sad - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho praises his "phenomenal" players after they scored two late goals to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Old Trafford, but admits he feels "sad" for his friend, Boro boss Aitor Karanka.
MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:00 GMT, on BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired