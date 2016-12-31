BBC Sport - Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough: Jose Mourinho - I'm sad because my 'brother' is sad

I'm sad because my 'brother' is sad - Mourinho

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho praises his "phenomenal" players after they scored two late goals to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Old Trafford, but admits he feels "sad" for his friend, Boro boss Aitor Karanka.

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:00 GMT, on BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and this website.

