BBC Sport - Leicester 1-0 West Ham: Defeat a blip - Slaven Bilic
Leicester defeat a blip - Bilic
- From the section Football
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic describes his side's 1-0 loss at Leicester as a "blip" after the defeat ended his side's three-match winning run.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester 1-0 West Ham
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:00 GMT, on BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired