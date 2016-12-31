BBC Sport - Leicester 1-0 West Ham: Important to end 2016 with a win - Ranieri

Important to end 2016 with a win - Ranieri

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is proud of his side's defensive display in the 1-0 victory over West Ham and believes it was "important" to end 2016 with a win and a clean sheet.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester 1-0 West Ham

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:00 GMT, on BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and this website.

Top videos

Video

Important to end 2016 with a win - Ranieri

Video

Who's made the New Year Honours list?

  • From the section Sport
Video

Conte looks forward to New Year after win

Video

I'm sad because my 'brother' is sad - Mourinho

Video

Sunderland performance was 'dire' - Moyes

Video

Koeman happy with Everton attitude

Video

Phelan pleased with Hull performance

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Van Niekerk relives his historic 400m

Video

Klopp best manager in world - Guardiola

Video

Five best shots as Phoenix beat Rocks

Video

Alli on his 'bromance' with Dier

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
Runners setting off at the start

Royal Tunbridge Wells Park Run

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired