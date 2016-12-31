The New Saints: Boss Craig Harrison says they can extend world record winning run

Media playback is not supported on this device The New Saints: Welsh Premier League side celebrate breaking Ajax's win record

The New Saints boss Craig Harrison says they can extend their world record winning run and go 30 games unbeaten.

The Welsh Premier League side have won 27 games in a row and broke Ajax's 44-year-old record for most consecutive top-flight victories, when they beat Cefn Druids 2-0 on Friday.

The Saints have a two-week break before facing Newtown on Saturday, 14 January.

"We want to come back fresh again and we want to win every game we can," Harrison told BBC Radio Wales.

"They've obviously got a fantastic attitude and mentality of winning.

"We'll come back and start again, almost, and go on a fresh run again of five or six games of wins again and it'll push us into the thirties."

Scottish fifth-tier side East Kilbride thought they had broken Ajax's record earlier in the season, but the record can only be set by teams playing in their country's top-tier.

A legendary Ajax side that included Johan Cruyff and Johann Neeskens set the previous benchmark of 27 games unbeaten in the 1971-72 season, but Harrison is keen not to draw too many comparisons.

"We're not comparing ourselves to Ajax in any way shape or form," Harrison continued.

"On a personal and domestic level, it's a fantastic achievement to be up there with them. We're not comparing ourselves to them, but in its own right the achievement shouldn't be frowned upon."