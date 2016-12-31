Aberdeen: Dunfermline sign Callum Morris after Pittodrie exit

Callum Morris has signed for Dunfermline Athletic until the end of the season - for his second spell at East End Park - after leaving Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old failed to make a single appearance for the Premiership club after leaving Dundee United in June.

Pars chairman Ross McArthur told his club website: "He is a player we all know very well and recognise the quality he possesses."

Morris spent two seasons with the Pars after leaving Morpeth United in 2012.

The English-born defender, who has been part of Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland U21 squads, moved to Tannadice two years later.

However, he left this summer after United were relegated from the Scottish top flight.

Morris will not be involved in Monday's Fife derby with Raith Rovers at Kirkcaldy as he will not join the Pars squad until 9 January.

