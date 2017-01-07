Scottish Championship
Raith Rovers1Falkirk3

Raith Rovers v Falkirk

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Cuthbert
  • 2Thomson
  • 14Davidson
  • 6BenedictusBooked at 42mins
  • 3McHattie
  • 7Johnston
  • 4Callachan
  • 21Thompson
  • 11Barr
  • 66StevensonSubstituted forMcManusat 21'minutes
  • 52Hardie

Substitutes

  • 9Stewart
  • 16Coustrain
  • 17Lennox
  • 18Roberts
  • 19Skacel
  • 20McManus

Falkirk

  • 1Rogers
  • 4Muirhead
  • 44WatsonBooked at 20mins
  • 14Grant
  • 23Gallacher
  • 8Kerr
  • 19McHugh
  • 7Taiwo
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 3Leahy
  • 15Gasparotto
  • 18Miller
  • 21Shepherd
  • 24Thomson
  • 28Craigen
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Booking

Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).

Robert McHugh (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).

Chris Johnston (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk).

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Falkirk 3. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tony Gallacher.

Foul by Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers).

Robert McHugh (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Chris Johnston (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tony Gallacher (Falkirk).

Foul by Declan McManus (Raith Rovers).

Mark Kerr (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Falkirk 2. Robert McHugh (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Taiwo.

Attempt blocked. John Baird (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk).

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Robert McHugh (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Declan McManus replaces Ryan Stevenson because of an injury.

Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Paul Watson (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul Watson (Falkirk).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Tony Gallacher.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Falkirk 1. Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Foul by Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers).

John Baird (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Falkirk 0. Chris Johnston (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Stevenson.

Delay in match Ryan Stevenson (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Ryan Stevenson (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Tom Taiwo.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Stevenson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jordan Thompson (Raith Rovers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Hibernian2012622442
2Dundee Utd2011541038
3Morton19874731
4Falkirk20866530
5Raith Rovers19676025
6Dunfermline20668-324
7Queen of Sth20578-722
8Dumbarton20569-821
9Ayr20479-1219
10St Mirren202711-1613
