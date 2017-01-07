Ayr United 0-2 Dunfermline Athletic

Nicky Clark (centre) is congratluated by his team-mates after netting Dunfermline's opener

Dunfermline extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to seven games with a comfortable win against Ayr.

The hosts scuppered a handful of early chances and were made to pay by Dunfermline when Nicky Clark diverted Jason Talbot's low shot into the net.

Andy Geggan's innovative volley doubled the Pars' lead before the break.

Profligacy prevented Dunfermline adding more in the second half and Ayr's Jamie Adams saw a header tipped over by Sean Murdoch.

The need for an out-and-out striker at Somerset Park is clear for Ian McCall, with the Ayr manager desperate to add to his forward options.

There was no shortage of creativity from them, though, with Alan Forrest, Gary Harkins, Nicky Devlin, Kevin Nisbet and Adams presented with decent chances to score.

Dunfermline missed their fair share of openings, too, but crucially found the net twice.

Clark registered his eighth goal of the season inside the box when he turned in a trundling shot from left-back Talbot.

Geggan's effort was spectacular, first controlling a high ball from a corner before hooking it into the far top corner in style.

Pars' defender Lee Ashcroft watched his goal-bound shot cleared off the line by Ayr's Robbie Crawford and substitute Gavin Reilly blasted over when well-placed late on.

A minute's applause was conducted before kick-off as a dedication to young Ayr United fan Ciar McPherson, who died recently.

What the managers said

Ayr United manager Ian McCall declined when asked to do an interview for BBC Radio Scotland.

Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston: "We have managed to build on the poor start [to the season] we had. We've picked up lately and it was a commanding performance today.

"There were parts that were really scrappy in the first half but once we got a hold of the ball and started passing I thought we looked a good team.

"I thought we should have scored a couple more but that final bit of quality was lacking sometimes.

"The first goal was a cracker. A couple of one-two's then we end up getting the ball wide after five or six passes. The ball in the box falls to Nicky and like all good strikers he was in the right place at the right time.

"We've managed to bring in a good addition in Callum Morris, who comes in on Monday and will help our defence. But we've been defending far better recently - that's two clean sheets in two games."