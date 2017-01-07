Match ends, Ayr United 0, Dunfermline Athletic 2.
Ayr United 0-2 Dunfermline Athletic
Dunfermline extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to seven games with a comfortable win against Ayr.
The hosts scuppered a handful of early chances and were made to pay by Dunfermline when Nicky Clark diverted Jason Talbot's low shot into the net.
Andy Geggan's innovative volley doubled the Pars' lead before the break.
Profligacy prevented Dunfermline adding more in the second half and Ayr's Jamie Adams saw a header tipped over by Sean Murdoch.
The need for an out-and-out striker at Somerset Park is clear for Ian McCall, with the Ayr manager desperate to add to his forward options.
There was no shortage of creativity from them, though, with Alan Forrest, Gary Harkins, Nicky Devlin, Kevin Nisbet and Adams presented with decent chances to score.
Dunfermline missed their fair share of openings, too, but crucially found the net twice.
Clark registered his eighth goal of the season inside the box when he turned in a trundling shot from left-back Talbot.
Geggan's effort was spectacular, first controlling a high ball from a corner before hooking it into the far top corner in style.
Pars' defender Lee Ashcroft watched his goal-bound shot cleared off the line by Ayr's Robbie Crawford and substitute Gavin Reilly blasted over when well-placed late on.
A minute's applause was conducted before kick-off as a dedication to young Ayr United fan Ciar McPherson, who died recently.
What the managers said
Ayr United manager Ian McCall declined when asked to do an interview for BBC Radio Scotland.
Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston: "We have managed to build on the poor start [to the season] we had. We've picked up lately and it was a commanding performance today.
"There were parts that were really scrappy in the first half but once we got a hold of the ball and started passing I thought we looked a good team.
"I thought we should have scored a couple more but that final bit of quality was lacking sometimes.
"The first goal was a cracker. A couple of one-two's then we end up getting the ball wide after five or six passes. The ball in the box falls to Nicky and like all good strikers he was in the right place at the right time.
"We've managed to bring in a good addition in Callum Morris, who comes in on Monday and will help our defence. But we've been defending far better recently - that's two clean sheets in two games."
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Fleming
- 2DevlinBooked at 62mins
- 26McKenna
- 22Balatoni
- 3Boyle
- 8CrawfordBooked at 77mins
- 16AdamsSubstituted forRoseat 73'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 14CairneyBooked at 82mins
- 12Harkins
- 10ForrestSubstituted forDonaldat 85'minutes
- 17NisbetSubstituted forGilmourat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gilmour
- 5Rose
- 6Murphy
- 11Donald
- 18Meggatt
- 19Hart
- 20Wardrope
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 6Geggan
- 5Fordyce
- 12Ashcroft
- 3Talbot
- 20HigginbothamSubstituted forCardleat 82'minutes
- 21HerronBooked at 31mins
- 8Wedderburn
- 18McMullan
- 9MoffatBooked at 34minsSubstituted forEl Alaguiat 87'minutes
- 37ClarkSubstituted forReillyat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Martin
- 7Paton
- 11Cardle
- 16McCabe
- 17Reilly
- 43Hutton
- 48El Alagui
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 2,261
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 0, Dunfermline Athletic 2.
Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Farid El Alagui replaces Michael Moffat.
Foul by Paul Cairney (Ayr United).
John Herron (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Nathaniel Wedderburn.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Michael Donald replaces Alan Forrest.
Hand ball by Nicky Devlin (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces Kallum Higginbotham.
Booking
Paul Cairney (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Cairney (Ayr United).
John Herron (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Michael Rose (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).
Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).
Paul McMullan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Gavin Reilly replaces Nicky Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Michael Rose replaces Jamie Adams.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Ayr United).
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jason Talbot.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Attempt missed. Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jason Talbot.
Booking
Nicky Devlin (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Ayr United).
Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Brian Gilmour replaces Kevin Nisbet.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.