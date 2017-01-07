Greenock Morton 2-1 Dumbarton

Michael Tidser scored Morton's second goal from the penalty spot

Morton continued their impressive form with a victory over Dumbarton at Cappielow that keeps them in third place in the Championship.

They scored in each half through Gregor Buchanan's own goal and a Michael Tidser penalty.

Dumbarton worked diligently throughout and pulled a goal back through Andy Stirling.

They could not find another way through the Morton defence, though.

Morton were the more enterprising side from the outset, with Nesbitt and Ross Forbes carrying a threat with their movement and passing ability.

Nesbitt was integral to the opening goal, showing quick feet and agility to create space on the right to drive the ball into the six-yard box, where Buchanan could only bundle it into his own net past goalkeeper Alan Martin.

Forbes posed a danger further out, with his excellent control and manipulation of the ball.

He did scurry into the penalty area at one point, running on to a Jon Scullion pass, but his shot was blocked at close range by Martin. Later in the first-half, Forbes swept a shot off an upright from 20 yards out.

Morton remain unbeaten at home this season

Dumbarton were dogged and worked hard to hold their defensive shape. They were most threatening at set-pieces, with Garry Fleming powerful in the air, but Sam Stanton saw one shot blocked by Morton goalkeeper Derek Gaston and another effort headed off the line.

The visitors were more assertive after the interval, but Nesbitt and Forbes continued to cause consternation.

After Nesbitt drove towards the bye-line with the ball, his cross was met by Forbes' first-time effort, which Dumbarton's substitute goalkeeper Mark Brown managed to push away at full stretch.

For all Dumbarton's perseverance, Morton's greater quality told, although the visitors fiercely disputed the award of a penalty against Darren Barr for tripping Nesbitt.

Tidser's strike from the resulting spot-kick allowed the home side an element of comfort in their lead.

That lasted only four minutes, though, until Stirling's shot from outside the area was deflected past the helpless Gaston, but Dumbarton could not find a leveller.

What the managers said

Morton's Jim Duffy: "There wasn't much in the balance of play, both teams had spells when they looked to be in control, but we created more. Dumbarton are a very difficult side to play against, they give everything and we had to match that commitment.

[We had] Aidan [Nesbitt] and young Jon Scullion, two very small strikers, so we had to try to play into feet and that meant the midfield had to take risks at times. We couldn't play it back to front or throw a cross into the box. There were some fantastic performances and Aidan was outstanding for us.

[For the penalty] Aidan ran across the box and there was a clip, I don't know if [Darren Barr] meant it or not. If we get one and get the benefit, I'm delighted for it. Like most managers, I feel we don't get the benefit too often, so you enjoy it when you get them."

Dumbarton's Steve Aitken: "We started very slow, which is not like us. Morton started really well and got a deserved goal, but we came roaring back and I thought we got a grip of the game. In the second half, we always said if you keep it at 1-0, you'll create chances, but the penalty decision is a contentious one. I've not seen it back, but the boys say it's never a penalty, the boy falls over his own feet.

"We've got great spirit in the dressing room, the players are working so hard. They're disappointed, because we came into the game on the back of a good month, but we have to take it on the chin."