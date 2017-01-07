Bromley v Forest Green Rovers
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|26
|17
|4
|5
|55
|26
|29
|55
|2
|Tranmere
|27
|16
|5
|6
|38
|22
|16
|53
|3
|Forest Green
|26
|14
|7
|5
|51
|31
|20
|49
|4
|Dag & Red
|27
|15
|4
|8
|43
|31
|12
|49
|5
|Dover
|26
|15
|3
|8
|55
|39
|16
|48
|6
|Barrow
|25
|12
|10
|3
|41
|24
|17
|46
|7
|Aldershot
|27
|12
|6
|9
|34
|27
|7
|42
|8
|Macclesfield
|25
|12
|4
|9
|36
|26
|10
|40
|9
|Gateshead
|27
|10
|9
|8
|43
|29
|14
|39
|10
|Chester
|27
|10
|9
|8
|42
|33
|9
|39
|11
|Eastleigh
|26
|10
|9
|7
|40
|33
|7
|39
|12
|Boreham Wood
|27
|10
|8
|9
|29
|25
|4
|38
|13
|Bromley
|27
|11
|5
|11
|34
|36
|-2
|38
|14
|Sutton United
|26
|10
|5
|11
|30
|34
|-4
|35
|15
|Solihull Moors
|26
|9
|6
|11
|38
|43
|-5
|33
|16
|Wrexham
|27
|8
|8
|11
|24
|35
|-11
|32
|17
|Torquay
|26
|8
|6
|12
|30
|37
|-7
|30
|18
|Braintree
|26
|7
|6
|13
|29
|46
|-17
|27
|19
|Southport
|26
|7
|6
|13
|32
|54
|-22
|27
|20
|Maidstone United
|27
|7
|5
|15
|30
|51
|-21
|26
|21
|Woking
|26
|6
|6
|14
|37
|50
|-13
|24
|22
|North Ferriby United
|27
|7
|3
|17
|14
|38
|-24
|24
|23
|Guiseley
|27
|5
|7
|15
|30
|44
|-14
|22
|24
|York
|27
|4
|9
|14
|23
|44
|-21
|21
