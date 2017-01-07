Match ends, Wrexham 2, Woking 1.
Wrexham 2-1 Woking
John Rooney helped Wrexham beat Woking in the National League on the day his brother Wayne equalled Manchester United's goal record.
Hours after Wayne celebrated his 249th United goal in their 4-0 FA Cup win over Reading, John fired home Wrexham's opening goal after the break.
Fabio Saraiva levelled for the visitors with a low-level header four minutes later but Wrexham came back to win it.
Robbie Evans struck on the hour to seal three points for the hosts.
Line-ups
Wrexham
- 24Dunn
- 13Carrington
- 3Jennings
- 21SmithSubstituted forPowellat 61'minutes
- 6Tilt
- 5Riley
- 7Barry
- 10Rooney
- 15Evans
- 11McLeod
- 9White
Substitutes
- 1Jalal
- 4Bencherif
- 17Powell
- 19Davies
- 28Harry
Woking
- 1Poke
- 3Thomas
- 4Jones
- 11Ralph
- 8Murtagh
- 5SaahSubstituted forSutherlandat 89'minutes
- 9Ugwu
- 14Saraiva
- 16Lewis
- 22FerdinandSubstituted forCarterat 80'minutes
- 25HallSubstituted forKandiat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 12Carter
- 18Hall
- 21Kandi
- 23Sutherland
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
- Attendance:
- 3,575
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 2, Woking 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Frankie Sutherland replaces Brian Saah.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Charlie Carter replaces Kane Ferdinand.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Luke Chike Kandi replaces Connor Hall.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Callum Powell replaces Leo Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 2, Woking 1. Rob Evans (Wrexham).
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 1, Woking 1. Fabio Saraiva (Woking).
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 1, Woking 0. John Rooney (Wrexham).
Second Half
Second Half begins Wrexham 0, Woking 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wrexham 0, Woking 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.