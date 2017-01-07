Wrexham 2-1 Woking

From the section

John Rooney joined Wrexham from Chester ahead of the 2016-17 season

John Rooney helped Wrexham beat Woking in the National League on the day his brother Wayne equalled Manchester United's goal record.

Hours after Wayne celebrated his 249th United goal in their 4-0 FA Cup win over Reading, John fired home Wrexham's opening goal after the break.

Fabio Saraiva levelled for the visitors with a low-level header four minutes later but Wrexham came back to win it.

Robbie Evans struck on the hour to seal three points for the hosts.