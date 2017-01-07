National League
Wrexham2Woking1

Wrexham 2-1 Woking

John Rooney
John Rooney joined Wrexham from Chester ahead of the 2016-17 season

John Rooney helped Wrexham beat Woking in the National League on the day his brother Wayne equalled Manchester United's goal record.

Hours after Wayne celebrated his 249th United goal in their 4-0 FA Cup win over Reading, John fired home Wrexham's opening goal after the break.

Fabio Saraiva levelled for the visitors with a low-level header four minutes later but Wrexham came back to win it.

Robbie Evans struck on the hour to seal three points for the hosts.

Line-ups

Wrexham

  • 24Dunn
  • 13Carrington
  • 3Jennings
  • 21SmithSubstituted forPowellat 61'minutes
  • 6Tilt
  • 5Riley
  • 7Barry
  • 10Rooney
  • 15Evans
  • 11McLeod
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 1Jalal
  • 4Bencherif
  • 17Powell
  • 19Davies
  • 28Harry

Woking

  • 1Poke
  • 3Thomas
  • 4Jones
  • 11Ralph
  • 8Murtagh
  • 5SaahSubstituted forSutherlandat 89'minutes
  • 9Ugwu
  • 14Saraiva
  • 16Lewis
  • 22FerdinandSubstituted forCarterat 80'minutes
  • 25HallSubstituted forKandiat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 12Carter
  • 18Hall
  • 21Kandi
  • 23Sutherland
Referee:
Peter Wright
Attendance:
3,575

Live Text

Match ends, Wrexham 2, Woking 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wrexham 2, Woking 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Frankie Sutherland replaces Brian Saah.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Charlie Carter replaces Kane Ferdinand.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Luke Chike Kandi replaces Connor Hall.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Callum Powell replaces Leo Smith.

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 2, Woking 1. Rob Evans (Wrexham).

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 1, Woking 1. Fabio Saraiva (Woking).

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 1, Woking 0. John Rooney (Wrexham).

Second Half

Second Half begins Wrexham 0, Woking 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Wrexham 0, Woking 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Lincoln City2617452955
2Tranmere2716561653
3Forest Green2715752452
4Dag & Red2816481652
5Dover2715481649
6Barrow25121031746
7Aldershot281369845
8Gateshead2811981642
9Chester2811981042
10Boreham Wood281189541
11Macclesfield2512491040
12Eastleigh261097739
13Bromley2811512-638
14Sutton United2610511-435
15Wrexham289811-1035
16Solihull Moors279612-733
17Torquay278613-830
18Braintree277614-1827
19Southport277614-2327
20Maidstone United287516-2226
21Guiseley286715-1325
22Woking276615-1424
23North Ferriby United287318-2824
24York2841014-2122
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired